First Alert Weather: A few showers today before drier days ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking rain especially north of I-10 and into SE Georgia.
- Some neighborhoods have seen more than 2 - 3 inches of rain since midnight in Coastal SE Georgia.
- Some localized AM flooding is possible in Camden and Glynn counties due to heavy overnight rain.
- A few showers will likely redevelop this morning through the early afternoon in NE Florida.
- Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s today.
- Drier this evening with temperatures in the 70s.
- Thursday and Friday will be dry to end the work week.
- Highs climb back to the mid 80s tomorrow.
- A few afternoon sea breeze showers/storms are possible on Sunday and into Monday.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially in the morning. HIGH:81
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 65
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 65/85
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/85
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 63/89
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A few afternoon showers/storms. 67/91
MONDAY: Partly sunny. A few afternoon showers/storms. 68/91
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 67/90
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