First Alert Weather: Finally, some rain on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Sunday turned out to be a great day with sunshine & temps near 80
- Clouds increase on Monday, and there may be a shower or some drizzle at times
- Temps will struggle during the day, around 10 degrees cooler than Sunday
- It’s been 33 days straight with no measurable rain at JIA - but there is hope on the horizon
- Rain increases overnight Monday into Tuesday
- A line of showers & a storm or two will move into SE GA Tuesday morning/midday
- That line pushes through NE FL Tuesday afternoon
- The heaviest rain amounts will be in SE GA, closer to a half inch to an inch
- NE FL will see a little less, as the line is expected to weaken some
- We clear out and cool down a bit mid to late week
- More rain appears to move back in view next weekend - we’ll track it
- Today (Sunday, November 30) is the last day of hurricane season. Good riddance.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 57
- TOMORROW: Cloudy & A Touch Cool with an Isolated Shower. High: 71
- TUE: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers & Storms. 63/75
- WED: Mostly Sunny & Cooler. 43/64
- THU: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 42/67
- FRI: Partly Cloudy. 49/74
- SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers & Storms. 59/76
- SUN: A Few Showers, Partly Sunny. 53/70
