First Alert Weather: Finally, some rain on the way

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Sunday turned out to be a great day with sunshine & temps near 80
  • Clouds increase on Monday, and there may be a shower or some drizzle at times
  • Temps will struggle during the day, around 10 degrees cooler than Sunday
  • It’s been 33 days straight with no measurable rain at JIA - but there is hope on the horizon
  • Rain increases overnight Monday into Tuesday
  • A line of showers & a storm or two will move into SE GA Tuesday morning/midday
  • That line pushes through NE FL Tuesday afternoon
  • The heaviest rain amounts will be in SE GA, closer to a half inch to an inch
  • NE FL will see a little less, as the line is expected to weaken some
  • We clear out and cool down a bit mid to late week
  • More rain appears to move back in view next weekend - we’ll track it
  • Today (Sunday, November 30) is the last day of hurricane season. Good riddance.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 57
  • TOMORROW: Cloudy & A Touch Cool with an Isolated Shower. High: 71
  • TUE: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers & Storms. 63/75
  • WED: Mostly Sunny & Cooler. 43/64
  • THU: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 42/67
  • FRI: Partly Cloudy. 49/74
  • SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers & Storms. 59/76
  • SUN: A Few Showers, Partly Sunny. 53/70

