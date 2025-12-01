First Alert Weather: Finally, some rain on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Sunday turned out to be a great day with sunshine & temps near 80

Clouds increase on Monday, and there may be a shower or some drizzle at times

Temps will struggle during the day, around 10 degrees cooler than Sunday

It’s been 33 days straight with no measurable rain at JIA - but there is hope on the horizon

Rain increases overnight Monday into Tuesday

A line of showers & a storm or two will move into SE GA Tuesday morning/midday

That line pushes through NE FL Tuesday afternoon

The heaviest rain amounts will be in SE GA, closer to a half inch to an inch

NE FL will see a little less, as the line is expected to weaken some

We clear out and cool down a bit mid to late week

More rain appears to move back in view next weekend - we’ll track it

Today (Sunday, November 30) is the last day of hurricane season. Good riddance.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 57

TOMORROW: Cloudy & A Touch Cool with an Isolated Shower. High: 71

TUE: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers & Storms. 63/75

WED: Mostly Sunny & Cooler. 43/64

THU: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 42/67

FRI: Partly Cloudy. 49/74

SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers & Storms. 59/76

SUN: A Few Showers, Partly Sunny. 53/70

