First Alert Weather: First Alert Weather Day into Tuesday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Soaking rains will continue into tonight with an additional 1-2 inches for some locations, but amounts will vary widely from one neighborhood to another. Some spots – since Friday – have had 5-6+ inches of rain!

Scattered showers will still be around the area on Wednesday morning before diminishing in the afternoon. Plenty of clouds will limit temperatures to the 70s to around 80 in the afternoon.

Warmer temperatures will return Thursday through the weekend with highs in the 80s Thursday & Friday, then around 90 over the weekend. A widely scattered afternoon storm will be possible Sunday with the sea breeze, but rain coverage will be far less than in recent days.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Showers at times… still some pockets of heavy rain. Low: 67

Showers at times… still some pockets of heavy rain. Low: 67 WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially in the morning. High: 81

Mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially in the morning. High: 81 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy early then clearing late. Low: 65

Mostly cloudy early then clearing late. Low: 65 THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. High: 85

Partly sunny, warmer. High: 85 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/85

Mostly sunny. 55/85 SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 63/89

Partly sunny. 63/89 SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a widely scattered afternoon t’storm. 67/91

Partly sunny with a widely scattered afternoon t’storm. 67/91 MONDAY: Partly sunny, widely scattered afternoon t’storm. 68/91

Partly sunny, widely scattered afternoon t’storm. 68/91 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 67/90

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