First Alert Weather: Gusty winds continuing with rain for *some* areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Another day of strong winds with gusts of 30-40+ mph from I-95 to the beaches. A few bands of showers will produce some brief heavy rain but some sun at times as well through sunset.

The “local nor’easter” will wind down Thursday through Friday, but it’ll still be breezy, especially at the beaches. Temps. will warm into the 70s inland vs. 65-70 near the coast.

The weekend will be warmer – but still only seasonal – with less wind as highs near 80 degrees… several degrees cooler at the beaches.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy & windy with a few showers… becoming mostly clear inland SE Ga. Low: 61… low 50s W’cross.

Partly to mostly cloudy & windy with a few showers… becoming mostly clear inland SE Ga. Low: 61… low 50s W’cross. THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & windy with a brief shower. High: 73…60s @ beaches.

Partly to mostly cloudy & windy with a brief shower. High: 73…60s @ beaches. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy, brief shower. Low: 59

Mostly cloudy, breezy, brief shower. Low: 59 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief isolated shower. High: 77… near 70 @ beaches.

Partly cloudy with a brief isolated shower. High: 77… near 70 @ beaches. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. 57/79

Partly sunny, warmer. 57/79 SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 57/80

Partly sunny. 57/80 MONDAY: Partly sunny, warm. 58/81

Partly sunny, warm. 58/81 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 61/84

Partly sunny. 61/84 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & warm. 61/86

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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