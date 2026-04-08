First Alert Weather: Gusty winds continuing with rain for *some* areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Another day of strong winds with gusts of 30-40+ mph from I-95 to the beaches. A few bands of showers will produce some brief heavy rain but some sun at times as well through sunset.
- The “local nor’easter” will wind down Thursday through Friday, but it’ll still be breezy, especially at the beaches. Temps. will warm into the 70s inland vs. 65-70 near the coast.
- The weekend will be warmer – but still only seasonal – with less wind as highs near 80 degrees… several degrees cooler at the beaches.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy & windy with a few showers… becoming mostly clear inland SE Ga. Low: 61… low 50s W’cross.
- THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & windy with a brief shower. High: 73…60s @ beaches.
- THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy, brief shower. Low: 59
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief isolated shower. High: 77… near 70 @ beaches.
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. 57/79
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 57/80
- MONDAY: Partly sunny, warm. 58/81
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 61/84
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & warm. 61/86
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area