First Alert Weather: Have an umbrella nearby through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Scattered evening showers & storms will be most numerous inland – near & west of I-95. A warm & muggy night with lows in the 70s.

The wetter weather pattern becomes more established Thursday & continues through Friday into the weekend. Rain & storms will be most widespread in the afternoon & evening.

Everyone will get at least some rain from Thursday through Sunday with amounts averaging 1-3 inches but locally 4-5”+. High temps. will be in the 80s to near 90 with very high humidity.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few evening showers & storms… mostly cloudy & muggy. Low: 73

A few evening showers & storms… mostly cloudy & muggy. Low: 73 THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 91

Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 91 THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers/storms… mostly cloudy. Low: 72

Scattered evening showers/storms… mostly cloudy. Low: 72 FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. High: 89

Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. High: 89 SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers/storms. 70/88

Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers/storms. 70/88 SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers, scattered storms. 71/86

Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers, scattered storms. 71/86 MONDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. 70/85

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. 70/85 TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers & storms. 70/86

Mostly cloudy with a few showers & storms. 70/86 WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers & storms. 70/86

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