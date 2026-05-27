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First Alert Weather: Have an umbrella nearby through the weekend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Scattered evening showers & storms will be most numerous inland – near & west of I-95.  A warm & muggy night with lows in the 70s.
  • The wetter weather pattern becomes more established Thursday & continues through Friday into the weekend.  Rain & storms will be most widespread in the afternoon & evening. 
  • Everyone will get at least some rain from Thursday through Sunday with amounts averaging 1-3 inches but locally 4-5”+. High temps. will be in the 80s to near 90 with very high humidity.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A few evening showers & storms… mostly cloudy & muggy. Low: 73
  • THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 91
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers/storms… mostly cloudy.  Low: 72
  • FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. High: 89
  • SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers/storms. 70/88
  • SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers, scattered storms. 71/86
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. 70/85
  • TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers & storms. 70/86
  • WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers & storms. 70/86

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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