First Alert Weather: Heat continues with midday and afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A few showers will move across SE Georgia early this morning from west to east.

An isolated shower is possible in NE Florida as well.

Today will be a hot Juneteenth with highs rising into the lower 90s in NE Florida. Feels like temperatures will be 100-103F this afternoon.

Highs stay in the upper 80s in SE Georgia.

Showers and thunderstorms should move in by midday and into the afternoon.

Locally heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats. Winds could gust to 40 mph+.

Some wet roads for the evening commute.

Tomorrow will feature a few morning showers, followed by afternoon storms.

Father’s Day on Sunday will see a few afternoon storms with highs in the lower 90s.

TROPICS:

No active storms

TODAY: Hot and humid, Isolated morning shower, Scattered midday and afternoons storms. HIGH: 91 (Feels like 100-103)

TONIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 76

SATURDAY: AM shower. Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 76/90

FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few storms. 73/94

MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon storms. 72/95

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon storms. 74/95

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/93

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/92

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