First Alert Weather: Heat and humidity ramp up with a few afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild and muggy with temperatures in the lower 70s.
- This morning will be dry under mostly clear skies.
- Today will be HOT and humid with highs in the lower to mid 90s.
- Feels like temperatures of 100-105 degrees.
- An isolated afternoon shower or storm is likely today moving west to east.
- Should be less coverage than yesterday afternoon.
- Some neighborhoods received 1-2.5 inches of rain on Sunday.
- Locally heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats. Winds could gust to 40 mph+ with any storms.
- Tuesday is hot and humid as well. Highs will reach the lower to mid 90s with only an isolated afternoon storm.
TROPICS:
- No active storms
TODAY: Hot and humid, Isolated afternoon storm. HIGH: 95 (Feels like 100-105+)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 74
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon storm. 74/95
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon storms. 75/93
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 72/93
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 74/92
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated inland afternoon storm. 74/94
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated inland afternoon storm. 76/96
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