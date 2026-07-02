First Alert Weather: Heating up with increasing storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a quiet morning with inland temps as low as the mid-60s to start the day.
- Today will be a little hotter than yesterday.
- Rain looks very isolated and primarily inland this afternoon & evening.
- Rain & storm coverage ticks up slightly for Friday, once again mainly shifting inland.
- Storms grow more numerous on Saturday.
- Given the current forecast, storms look to dissipate in time for fireworks.
- During the day, there will be heavy storms with lightning and thunder.
- A few storms continue each day Sunday thru mid-week next week.
- Temperatures remain slightly above average while feels like temps approach 100.
TROPICS
- No active storms
TODAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Isolated Inland Shower. High: 93
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 74
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93
JULY 4TH: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Afternoon Storms. 74/93
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/93
MONDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/94
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/94
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/95
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