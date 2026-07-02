First Alert Weather: Heating up with increasing storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a quiet morning with inland temps as low as the mid-60s to start the day.

Today will be a little hotter than yesterday.

Rain looks very isolated and primarily inland this afternoon & evening.

Rain & storm coverage ticks up slightly for Friday, once again mainly shifting inland.

Storms grow more numerous on Saturday.

Given the current forecast, storms look to dissipate in time for fireworks.

During the day, there will be heavy storms with lightning and thunder.

A few storms continue each day Sunday thru mid-week next week.

Temperatures remain slightly above average while feels like temps approach 100.

TROPICS

No active storms

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Isolated Inland Shower. High: 93

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 74

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93

JULY 4TH: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Afternoon Storms. 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/93

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/94

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/94

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/95

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️