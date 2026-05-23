First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with some rain - hello, Summer!

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s been a partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid day
- Showers and storms will break out across Northeast Florida this afternoon and evening
- The best chance for heavy rain will be west of I-95
- A few storms will creep back eastward toward I-95 and the beaches
- A few showers may linger into the night as well
- Sunday’s similar, but afternoon storms will stay farther inland as compared to today
- Even still, on Memorial Day, rain and storms look to stay even farther inland
- The bottom line remains: it won’t rain everywhere this evening, tomorrow or Memorial Day
- But there will be storms, heavy rain, lightning and thunder for some
- The beaches will be the driest among all
- The weather pattern stays pretty stagnant into next week
- It will be hot and humid with a few showers and storms along the sea breeze each day
- Looks like the wet season may get started in the next week or two
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Lingering shower/storm. Partly Cloudy & Humid. Low: 71
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. PM Showers & Storms. High: 91
MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 71/90
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/90
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/90
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 70/91
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 69/89
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 70/89
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