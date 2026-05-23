First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with some rain - hello, Summer!

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s been a partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid day

Showers and storms will break out across Northeast Florida this afternoon and evening

The best chance for heavy rain will be west of I-95

A few storms will creep back eastward toward I-95 and the beaches

A few showers may linger into the night as well

Sunday’s similar, but afternoon storms will stay farther inland as compared to today

Even still, on Memorial Day, rain and storms look to stay even farther inland

The bottom line remains: it won’t rain everywhere this evening, tomorrow or Memorial Day

But there will be storms, heavy rain, lightning and thunder for some

The beaches will be the driest among all

The weather pattern stays pretty stagnant into next week

It will be hot and humid with a few showers and storms along the sea breeze each day

Looks like the wet season may get started in the next week or two

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Lingering shower/storm. Partly Cloudy & Humid. Low: 71

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. PM Showers & Storms. High: 91

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 71/90

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/90

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/90

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 70/91

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 69/89

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 70/89

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