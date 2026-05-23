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First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with some rain - hello, Summer!

By Corey Simma, Action News Jax
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Corey Simma, Action News Jax

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s been a partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid day
  • Showers and storms will break out across Northeast Florida this afternoon and evening
  • The best chance for heavy rain will be west of I-95
  • A few storms will creep back eastward toward I-95 and the beaches
  • A few showers may linger into the night as well
  • Sunday’s similar, but afternoon storms will stay farther inland as compared to today
  • Even still, on Memorial Day, rain and storms look to stay even farther inland
  • The bottom line remains: it won’t rain everywhere this evening, tomorrow or Memorial Day
  • But there will be storms, heavy rain, lightning and thunder for some
  • The beaches will be the driest among all
  • The weather pattern stays pretty stagnant into next week
  • It will be hot and humid with a few showers and storms along the sea breeze each day
  • Looks like the wet season may get started in the next week or two

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Lingering shower/storm. Partly Cloudy & Humid. Low: 71

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. PM Showers & Storms. High: 91

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 71/90

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/90

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/90

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 70/91

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 69/89

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 70/89

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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