First Alert Weather: Hot week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Only isolated evening showers & storms with lows tonight in the 70s as many spots stay dry.
- Continue only isolated afternoon storms Tue. & Wed. with highs in the 90s.
- Storm coverage will go up some Thu. through the weekend, but still with plenty of dry hours. Highs in the 90s, lows in the 70s.
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Tropics:
- Nothin’ cookin’. “Bertha” is the next name on the Atlantic list.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Isolated shower/storm early… fair to partly cloudy. Low: 74
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 95
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Isolated storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 74
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. 74/93
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storm. 72/93
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storm. 74/92
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/94
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storm. 73/96
- MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storm. 74/95
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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood