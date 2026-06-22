First Alert Weather: Hot week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Only isolated evening showers & storms with lows tonight in the 70s as many spots stay dry.

Continue only isolated afternoon storms Tue. & Wed. with highs in the 90s.

Storm coverage will go up some Thu. through the weekend, but still with plenty of dry hours. Highs in the 90s, lows in the 70s.

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Tropics:

Nothin’ cookin’. “Bertha” is the next name on the Atlantic list.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Isolated shower/storm early… fair to partly cloudy. Low: 74

Isolated shower/storm early… fair to partly cloudy. Low: 74 TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 95

Partly sunny with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 95 TUESDAY NIGHT: Isolated storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 74

Isolated storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 74 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. 74/93

Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. 74/93 THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storm. 72/93

Partly sunny with a few afternoon storm. 72/93 FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storm. 74/92

Partly sunny with a few afternoon storm. 74/92 SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/94

Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/94 SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storm. 73/96

Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storm. 73/96 MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storm. 74/95

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