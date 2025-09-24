Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Humberto forms over the Central Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Humberto formed on Wednesday afternoon over the Central Atlantic.

The First Alert Weather Team said Humberto (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh), formerly known as 93-L, should stay well east of the U.S.

94-L is the wave that is moving more to the west, near Puerto Rico, and may develop over the weekend into early next week.

Gabrielle is still a hurricane in the Northern Atlantic waters heading east.

The next name on the 2025 storm list is Imelda (pronounced ee-MEHL-dah).

The First Alert Weather Team said we remain well within the peak of the hurricane season.

