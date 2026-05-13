First Alert Weather: Lingering evening showers then trending drier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A few showers into this evening will produce brief heavy rain & gusty winds, followed by clearing skies later tonight with lows in the 60s.

Warm but with lower humidity Thursday-Friday. Plenty of sun will boost highs well into the 80s in the afternoon, but lows Thursday night will dip into the 50s – open up the windows!

Turning hotter & more humid for the weekend with a few afternoon showers & t’storms Sunday, but still plenty of dry hours. Highs will top out near 90 degrees.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few evening showers (thunder)…. Clearing late. Low: 65

A few evening showers (thunder)…. Clearing late. Low: 65 THURSDAY: Partly sunny & warm. High: 88

Partly sunny & warm. High: 88 THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, much cooler - nice. Low: 55

Clear, much cooler - nice. Low: 55 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. High: 85

Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. High: 85 SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 63/89

Partly sunny. 63/89 SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon shower/t’storm. 67/91

Partly sunny with an afternoon shower/t’storm. 67/91 MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 68/91

Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 68/91 TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 67/90

Partly sunny, isolated shower. 67/90 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 68/90

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