First Alert Weather: Lingering evening showers then trending drier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A few showers into this evening will produce brief heavy rain & gusty winds, followed by clearing skies later tonight with lows in the 60s.
- Warm but with lower humidity Thursday-Friday. Plenty of sun will boost highs well into the 80s in the afternoon, but lows Thursday night will dip into the 50s – open up the windows!
- Turning hotter & more humid for the weekend with a few afternoon showers & t’storms Sunday, but still plenty of dry hours. Highs will top out near 90 degrees.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: A few evening showers (thunder)…. Clearing late. Low: 65
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny & warm. High: 88
- THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, much cooler - nice. Low: 55
- FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. High: 85
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 63/89
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon shower/t’storm. 67/91
- MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 68/91
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 67/90
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 68/90
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area