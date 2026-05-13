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First Alert Weather: Lingering evening showers then trending drier

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A few showers into this evening will produce brief heavy rain & gusty winds, followed by clearing skies later tonight with lows in the 60s.
  • Warm but with lower humidity Thursday-Friday.  Plenty of sun will boost highs well into the 80s in the afternoon, but lows Thursday night will dip into the 50s – open up the windows!
  • Turning hotter & more humid for the weekend with a few afternoon showers & t’storms Sunday, but still plenty of dry hours.  Highs will top out near 90 degrees.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A few evening showers (thunder)…. Clearing late. Low: 65
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny & warm. High: 88
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, much cooler - nice.  Low: 55
  • FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. High: 85
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 63/89
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon shower/t’storm. 67/91
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 68/91
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 67/90
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 68/90

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

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