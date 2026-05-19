First Alert Weather: Many dry hours with only a few inland showers this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking a dry morning commute with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Today will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees inland and lower to mid 80s along the coast.

High risk of rip currents at local beaches this week with gusty onshore winds.

An isolated shower is possible this afternoon, mainly inland.

Highs get to 90 degrees tomorrow in Jacksonville with only an isolated shower possible.

Memorial Day weekend looks hot with only a few isolated afternoon showers/storms.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Isolated inland shower possible. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower. 68/90

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. 69/91

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 69/90

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon shower/storm. 70/90

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, afternoon shower/storms. 71/91

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon storm. 71/90

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