First Alert Weather: Many dry hours with only a few inland showers this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking a dry morning commute with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
- Today will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees inland and lower to mid 80s along the coast.
- High risk of rip currents at local beaches this week with gusty onshore winds.
- An isolated shower is possible this afternoon, mainly inland.
- Highs get to 90 degrees tomorrow in Jacksonville with only an isolated shower possible.
- Memorial Day weekend looks hot with only a few isolated afternoon showers/storms.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Isolated inland shower possible. HIGH: 87
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. LOW: 68
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower. 68/90
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. 69/91
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 69/90
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon shower/storm. 70/90
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, afternoon shower/storms. 71/91
MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon storm. 71/90
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