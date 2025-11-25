FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 80s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

** Strong cold front arrives Wednesday night **

One more unseasonably warm day, Wednesday, with record or near record highs in the low to mid 80s. A brief sprinkle or isolated shower may occur, but there will be no significant rain.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny, windy & much cooler with highs only in the 60s followed by lows in the 30s Thursday night.

The chill will continue into Friday despite lots of sun, highs will only be around 60 degrees then fall back into the 30s Friday night with some frost possible well inland – near/west of Highway 301.

A warming trend for the weekend, but still breezy Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Temps. reach the 70s Sunday.

TROPICS:

The last week of the Atlantic season & no areas of concern. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TUESDAY NIGHT: High clouds, very mild. Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief sprinkle or isolated shower. High: 85 (record=84/1996)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, turning cooler. Low: 49

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny, windy, and much cooler. High: 66

FRIDAY: Sunny/breezy/chilly. 36/60

SATURDAY: Partly sunny/breezy/cool. 39/66

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a shower at night. 56/75

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 60/78

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 59/78

