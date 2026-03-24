First Alert Weather: Much cooler today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 60s with dry weather.
- A cold front is pushing from north to south across our area. Behind the front, wind is increasing and cloud cover eventually will increase.
- By midday most of our area will be under overcast skies with gusty winds.
- A Wind Advisory is in effect along the coast from Jacksonville northward. Wind gusts at the beaches could approach 40 mph today. Inland gusts to 25 mph are possible.
- A High Surf Advisory and high risk of rip currents is in effect for all local beaches today.
- A few afternoon/evening showers are possible within the onshore flow, especially for coastal northeast Florida.
- An isolated shower remains possible tonight and tomorrow before we dry out and warm back up.
- Rain will not be significant and the extreme drought continues.
TODAY: Cloudy, windy, much cooler. A few showers toward the coast. HIGH: 66
TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, an isolated shower. LOW: 57
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, brief shower. 57/69
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 57/82
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. 59/88
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler. 61/73
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 54/73 (60s at the beaches)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/74
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️