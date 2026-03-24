First Alert Weather: Much cooler today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 60s with dry weather.

A cold front is pushing from north to south across our area. Behind the front, wind is increasing and cloud cover eventually will increase.

By midday most of our area will be under overcast skies with gusty winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect along the coast from Jacksonville northward. Wind gusts at the beaches could approach 40 mph today. Inland gusts to 25 mph are possible.

is in effect along the coast from Jacksonville northward. Wind gusts at the beaches could approach 40 mph today. Inland gusts to 25 mph are possible. A High Surf Advisory and high risk of rip currents is in effect for all local beaches today.

and high risk of rip currents is in effect for all local beaches today. A few afternoon/evening showers are possible within the onshore flow, especially for coastal northeast Florida.

An isolated shower remains possible tonight and tomorrow before we dry out and warm back up.

Rain will not be significant and the extreme drought continues.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy, much cooler. A few showers toward the coast. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, an isolated shower. LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, brief shower. 57/69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 57/82

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. 59/88

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler. 61/73

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 54/73 (60s at the beaches)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/74

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: March 24, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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