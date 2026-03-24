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First Alert Weather: Much cooler today

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 60s with dry weather.

  • A cold front is pushing from north to south across our area. Behind the front, wind is increasing and cloud cover eventually will increase.
  • By midday most of our area will be under overcast skies with gusty winds.
  • A Wind Advisory is in effect along the coast from Jacksonville northward. Wind gusts at the beaches could approach 40 mph today. Inland gusts to 25 mph are possible.
  • A High Surf Advisory and high risk of rip currents is in effect for all local beaches today.
  • A few afternoon/evening showers are possible within the onshore flow, especially for coastal northeast Florida.
  • An isolated shower remains possible tonight and tomorrow before we dry out and warm back up.
  • Rain will not be significant and the extreme drought continues.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy, much cooler. A few showers toward the coast. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, an isolated shower. LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, brief shower. 57/69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 57/82

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. 59/88

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler. 61/73

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 54/73 (60s at the beaches)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/74

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: March 24, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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