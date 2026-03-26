First Alert Weather: Much warmer the next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is comfortable with temperatures on either side of 60 degrees with patchy dense inland fog.
- Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs near 80 degrees.
- Even warmer Friday with afternoon highs near 90.
- The weekend will be cooler with gusty onshore winds returning. Highs mainly in the 60s expected Saturday with overcast skies for many.
- Extreme drought continues with no significant or helpful rain in sight.
TODAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 79
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 59
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. 59/88
SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy, windy, and cooler. 61/70 (60s at the beaches)
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. 54/73 (60s at the beaches)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 54/77
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 56/83
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/84
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