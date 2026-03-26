First Alert Weather: Much warmer the next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is comfortable with temperatures on either side of 60 degrees with patchy dense inland fog.

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs near 80 degrees.

Even warmer Friday with afternoon highs near 90.

The weekend will be cooler with gusty onshore winds returning. Highs mainly in the 60s expected Saturday with overcast skies for many.

Extreme drought continues with no significant or helpful rain in sight.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. 59/88

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy, windy, and cooler. 61/70 (60s at the beaches)

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. 54/73 (60s at the beaches)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 54/77

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 56/83

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/84

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