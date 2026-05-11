First Alert Weather: Muggy morning with a few afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is muggy with temperatures in the 70s and areas of patchy fog.

Any fog will clear by mid-morning.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s, even at the beaches.

Many dry hours are expected today, but there will be a couple of showers and thunderstorms once again, especially in the afternoon.

Storm hazards today are heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. An isolated stronger storm is possible.

Scattered showers and a few embedded storms will be here again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

We dry out by Thursday and into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, a few afternoon showers and storms. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower/storm early. LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, cooler. 68/78

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 64/85

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 65/88

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/85

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 63/89

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 67/91

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