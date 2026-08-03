First Alert Weather: Nice temperatures and some rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- A very mild day will continue into tonight with some light rain at times as temps. settle into the 70s.
- The heat will slowly return the rest of the week but not as hot as some past weeks. Near-average highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the 70s. A few showers & storms will develop each day. Just about anywhere Tue & Wed. before shifting mainly inland Thu. & Fri.
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Tropics:
- No areas of concern across the Atlantic. Next name: “Cristobal”. A weak tropical wave will move into the SW Atlantic late in the week/this weekend but no development is expected.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: A few showers… mostly cloudy & mild. Low: 74
- TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a brief morning shower, a few afternoon t’storms. High: 90
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Evening showers/storm… mostly cloudy. Low: 74
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 93
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, an inland afternoon storm. 76/90
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, an inland afternoon t’storm. 75/92
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/91
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 74/91
- MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers & storms. 75/92
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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood