First Alert Weather: Nice temperatures and some rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

A very mild day will continue into tonight with some light rain at times as temps. settle into the 70s.

The heat will slowly return the rest of the week but not as hot as some past weeks. Near-average highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the 70s. A few showers & storms will develop each day. Just about anywhere Tue & Wed. before shifting mainly inland Thu. & Fri.

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Tropics:

No areas of concern across the Atlantic. Next name: “Cristobal”. A weak tropical wave will move into the SW Atlantic late in the week/this weekend but no development is expected.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few showers… mostly cloudy & mild. Low: 74

A few showers… mostly cloudy & mild. Low: 74 TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a brief morning shower, a few afternoon t’storms. High: 90

Partly to mostly cloudy with a brief morning shower, a few afternoon t’storms. High: 90 TUESDAY NIGHT: Evening showers/storm… mostly cloudy. Low: 74

Evening showers/storm… mostly cloudy. Low: 74 WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 93

Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 93 THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, an inland afternoon storm. 76/90

Partly cloudy with a few showers, an inland afternoon storm. 76/90 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, an inland afternoon t’storm. 75/92

Partly cloudy with a few showers, an inland afternoon t’storm. 75/92 SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/91

Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/91 SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 74/91

Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 74/91 MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers & storms. 75/92

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