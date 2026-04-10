First Alert Weather: Onshore winds and a big-time warming trend

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- We have more sunshine overhead today, but still some spots of rain here and there
- Most locations stay dry and a bit breezy this evening with temps in the 70s & 60s
- This weekend is sunny and pleasant, with highs each day nearing 80 degrees
- Onshore winds continue, so the beaches will be a bit cooler each afternoon
- We’ll still see rough seas and surf at the beaches thanks to that onshore wind
- We’ll have a HIGH rip current risk in place too
- The best advice is to stay out of the water this weekend
- Next week stays dry, which is bad news for the worsening drought
- Temperatures gradually warm up to near 90 degrees by late week
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Low: 57
TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. High: 79
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. 57/80
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. 58/81
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 61/84
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 61/86
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. 62/88
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 62/90
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