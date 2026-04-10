First Alert Weather: Onshore winds and a big-time warming trend

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

We have more sunshine overhead today, but still some spots of rain here and there

Most locations stay dry and a bit breezy this evening with temps in the 70s & 60s

This weekend is sunny and pleasant, with highs each day nearing 80 degrees

Onshore winds continue, so the beaches will be a bit cooler each afternoon

We’ll still see rough seas and surf at the beaches thanks to that onshore wind

We’ll have a HIGH rip current risk in place too

The best advice is to stay out of the water this weekend

Next week stays dry, which is bad news for the worsening drought

Temperatures gradually warm up to near 90 degrees by late week

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Low: 57

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. High: 79

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. 57/80

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. 58/81

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 61/84

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 61/86

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. 62/88

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 62/90

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️