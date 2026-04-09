First Alert Weather: Onshore winds lighten, and skies brighten

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s another breezy day with showers here and there

We still can’t rule out a shower or two this evening, mainly south of I-10

Friday looks drier with a tad more sunshine, especially in the afternoon

There may still be a brief shower near the coast, but rain looks less and less

Then this weekend is dry start to finish

Temps get back up to 80 degrees Sunday afternoon

Waves at the beach will gradually come down the next few days

Onshore winds continue, so we’ll still have a Moderate to High rip current risk

The days stay dry for most (if not all) of next week

Temperatures steadily warm to near 90 degrees by late week

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Low: 59

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Mild, Brief Shower. High: 77

SAT: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. 57/79

SUN: Mostly Sunny. 57/80

MON: Mostly Sunny. 58/81

TUE: Mostly Sunny. 61/84

WED: Mostly Sunny. 61/86

THU: Partly Sunny & Hot. 62/88

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