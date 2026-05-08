First Alert Weather: Periods of heavy rain and storms over the weekend but dry hours too

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Beneficial rain headed for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia through the weekend into Monday.
- A heavy cluster of storms will impact Putnam and Southern St. Johns this evening, then showers and storms late evening, overnight across Southeast Georgia
- Periods of showers and storms with heavy rainfall across Southeast Georgia, scattered mostly afternoon/early evening showers and storms for Northeast Florida.
- Temperatures will reach the 80s to around 90 across Northeast Florida, 70s to low 80s for Southeast Georgia
- Keep an eye out for lightning, gusty winds and heavy downpours in any storms that form.
- An approaching cold front Monday will bring one final round of heavy showers and storms Monday afternoon and evening with a few strong storms. Highs will reach the 80s to around 90.
- Cooler temperatures and lower humidity by Tuesday into Wednesday.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Scattered showers & storms early south of Jax… showers & a few storms spreading over SE Ga. overnight. Low: 68
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & thunderstorms in NE Fl… numerous in SE Ga. High: 86
SATURDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/thunderstorm, mostly cloudy. Low: 67
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered mainly afternoon showers & thunderstorms. High: 88
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon & evening showers & thunderstorms. 69/88
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & cooler, less humid with a coastal shower. 65/81
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 64/85
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 65/88
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/85
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️