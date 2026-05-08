First Alert Weather: Periods of heavy rain and storms over the weekend but dry hours too

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Beneficial rain headed for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia through the weekend into Monday.

A heavy cluster of storms will impact Putnam and Southern St. Johns this evening, then showers and storms late evening, overnight across Southeast Georgia

Periods of showers and storms with heavy rainfall across Southeast Georgia, scattered mostly afternoon/early evening showers and storms for Northeast Florida.

Temperatures will reach the 80s to around 90 across Northeast Florida, 70s to low 80s for Southeast Georgia

Keep an eye out for lightning, gusty winds and heavy downpours in any storms that form.

An approaching cold front Monday will bring one final round of heavy showers and storms Monday afternoon and evening with a few strong storms. Highs will reach the 80s to around 90.

Cooler temperatures and lower humidity by Tuesday into Wednesday.

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TONIGHT: Scattered showers & storms early south of Jax… showers & a few storms spreading over SE Ga. overnight. Low: 68

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & thunderstorms in NE Fl… numerous in SE Ga. High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/thunderstorm, mostly cloudy. Low: 67

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered mainly afternoon showers & thunderstorms. High: 88

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon & evening showers & thunderstorms. 69/88

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & cooler, less humid with a coastal shower. 65/81

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 64/85

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 65/88

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/85

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