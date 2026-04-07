First Alert Weather: Rain, wind and wet roads for the AM commute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking scattered light showers this morning for portions of the area.
- Wet or damp roads are expected for the heart of the morning commute.
- Showers will stream off the Atlantic, especially south of Jacksonville.
- Showers will also move from southwest to northeast across inland neighborhoods.
- Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-20 mph.
- Gusts to 40-45 mph expected along the immediate coastline.
- Rough ocean conditions with seas of 8-11 feet (+)
- High surf at local beaches.
- Surf: 7-11 ft (+)
- High rip current risk
- Best advice is to stay out of the water for the rest of this week as higher surf continues.
- Highest rainfall totals over the next 48 hours will be along the coast, especially St. Johns county.
- Rainfall could exceed 1-1.5+ inches through Tuesday.
- Temperatures held to the upper 60s to lower 70s through Thursday.
- Coverage of the rain lightens up by Thursday and especially Friday.
- The weekend will be dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
TODAY: Cloudy with showers and gusty winds. HIGH: 69
TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy. Scattered showers, especially along the coast. LOW: 63
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a few showers. 63/70
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few coastal showers. 61/73
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 59/77
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 60/79
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/80
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 61/81
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