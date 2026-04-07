First Alert Weather: Rain, wind and wet roads for the AM commute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking scattered light showers this morning for portions of the area.

Wet or damp roads are expected for the heart of the morning commute.

Showers will stream off the Atlantic, especially south of Jacksonville.

Showers will also move from southwest to northeast across inland neighborhoods.

Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-20 mph.

Gusts to 40-45 mph expected along the immediate coastline.

Rough ocean conditions with seas of 8-11 feet (+)

High surf at local beaches.

Surf: 7-11 ft (+)



High rip current risk



Best advice is to stay out of the water for the rest of this week as higher surf continues.

Highest rainfall totals over the next 48 hours will be along the coast, especially St. Johns county.

Rainfall could exceed 1-1.5+ inches through Tuesday.

Temperatures held to the upper 60s to lower 70s through Thursday.

Coverage of the rain lightens up by Thursday and especially Friday.

The weekend will be dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

TODAY: Cloudy with showers and gusty winds. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy. Scattered showers, especially along the coast. LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a few showers. 63/70

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few coastal showers. 61/73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 59/77

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 60/79

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/80

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 61/81

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