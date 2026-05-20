First Alert Weather: Return to the 90s for the rest of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking a dry morning commute with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
- Today will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s inland.
- Beaches: lower to mid 80s.
- Moderate risk of rip currents at local beaches.
- An isolated well inland shower is possible this afternoon.
- Highs get to 90 degrees tomorrow in Jacksonville with only an isolated shower possible.
- Memorial Day weekend looks hot with only a few isolated afternoon showers/storms.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Isolated inland shower possible. HIGH: 90
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. LOW: 69
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated inland shower possible. 69/91
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 69/90
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon shower/storm. 70/90
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, afternoon shower/storm. 71/91
MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon storm. 71/90
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon storm. 70/90
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