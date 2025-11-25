First Alert Weather: Some morning fog, near record highs this afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking the potential for areas of fog in NE Florida and SE Georgia this morning, especially near and north of I-10.
- Dense fog advisory until 9 AM for many local counties.
- No rain again today.
- Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s this afternoon, near the daily record of 85 (1992).
- Near or record breaking highs return tomorrow before a Thanksgiving cool down.
- A cold front will move through our area late Wednesday.
- An isolated shower is possible, especially NW of Jacksonville, as the front approaches Wednesday.
- Thanksgiving Day: Turning mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s with no rain.
- We see the 30s by Friday morning.
TROPICS:
- No active storms.
- Hurricane season ends November 30.
TODAY: Some AM Fog. Partly to mostly sunny, especially in the afternoon. HIGH: 84 (Record: 85 - 1992)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool, areas of fog. LOW: 60
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, very warm. Isolated shower possible. 60/85 (Record: 84 - 1946)
THANKSGIVING: Partly to mostly sunny, dry, breezy, cooler. 49/66
FRIDAY: Chilly, mostly sunny. 39/60
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 39/69
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 56/75
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 57/78
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️