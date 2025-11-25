First Alert Weather: Some morning fog, near record highs this afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking the potential for areas of fog in NE Florida and SE Georgia this morning, especially near and north of I-10.

Dense fog advisory until 9 AM for many local counties.

No rain again today.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s this afternoon, near the daily record of 85 (1992).

Near or record breaking highs return tomorrow before a Thanksgiving cool down.

A cold front will move through our area late Wednesday.

An isolated shower is possible, especially NW of Jacksonville, as the front approaches Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day: Turning mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s with no rain.

We see the 30s by Friday morning.

TROPICS:

No active storms.

Hurricane season ends November 30.

TODAY: Some AM Fog. Partly to mostly sunny, especially in the afternoon. HIGH: 84 (Record: 85 - 1992)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool, areas of fog. LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, very warm. Isolated shower possible. 60/85 (Record: 84 - 1946)

THANKSGIVING: Partly to mostly sunny, dry, breezy, cooler. 49/66

FRIDAY: Chilly, mostly sunny. 39/60

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 39/69

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 56/75

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 57/78

