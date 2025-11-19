First Alert Weather: Some overnight fog, but sunny, record/near record warm days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A very warm & dry weather pattern will continue into the weekend. Some fog will form each night into the early morning with lows in the 50s to low 60s, then plenty of sun each day through Saturday with highs near daily records in the low to mid 80s inland to the 70s at the beaches.

A wind shift to out of the northeast will bring temperatures down slightly for Sunday but still above average, with highs well into the 70s to around 80 inland vs. the low 70s at the beaches.

No significant rainfall in sight.

Tropics:

All is quiet with a week-&-a-half left in the Atlantic hurricane season. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear, fog late. Low: 56

Clear, fog late. Low: 56 THURSDAY: Fog early, then mostly to partly sunny & warm. High: 84 (record=86/1988)

Fog early, then mostly to partly sunny & warm. High: 84 (record=86/1988) THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, fog late. Low: 60

Clear, fog late. Low: 60 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 85 (record=84/1991)

Partly sunny. High: 85 (record=84/1991) SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 61/83 (record=84/1973)

Partly sunny. 61/83 (record=84/1973) SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 60/78

Partly sunny. 60/78 MONDAY: Partly sunny. 57/78

Partly sunny. 57/78 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/81

Partly sunny. 60/81 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/82

