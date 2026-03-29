FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Still breezy Sunday, but warmer days ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Weather Alert:
- Sunday morning temperatures are in the upper 50s to middle 60s with overcast skies and breezy conditions.
- Sunday will remain breezy, but the wind will not be as strong as on Saturday. Some gusts above 30 mph are possible. A high rip current risk continues at local beaches.
- Clouds will be stubborn as well on Sunday with the onshore wind, but some thinning of the clouds in the afternoon should allow for a little warm-up inland.
- Warmer temperatures arrive Monday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.
- Tuesday onward will feature highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. With a more humid onshore flow, an isolated shower here and there is possible each day next week.
- Rain totals will not be much in any one location, and so the ongoing drought will continue.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. HIGH: 70 (low 60s at the beaches)
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 57
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. 57/77
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, isolated inland shower. 59/83
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, isolated afternoon shower. 60/84
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, isolated afternoon shower. 60/85
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, isolated afternoon shower. 62/86
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, isolated afternoon shower. 64/86
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