First Alert Weather: Still windy with a few brief showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking more dry neighborhoods this morning.

A few isolated showers will try to move in off the Atlantic today in NE Florida.

SE Georgia will be mainly dry today.

Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-20 mph.

Gusts of 30 mph are expected along the immediate coastline.

Rough ocean conditions with seas of 9-12 feet (+)

High surf at local beaches.

Surf: 8-10 ft



High rip current risk



Best advice is to stay out of the water for the rest of this week as higher surf continues.

Highs will be in the lower 70s this afternoon.

Only a brief shower is possible on Friday as onshore winds continue.

The weekend will be dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Colorado State University 2026 Atlantic hurricane seasonal outlook released today ~10 am.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few brief showers. Breezy. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Brief shower. 59/77

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 57/79

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/80

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 61/81

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/84

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/86

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