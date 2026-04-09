First Alert Weather: Still windy with a few brief showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking more dry neighborhoods this morning.
- A few isolated showers will try to move in off the Atlantic today in NE Florida.
- SE Georgia will be mainly dry today.
- Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-20 mph.
- Gusts of 30 mph are expected along the immediate coastline.
- Rough ocean conditions with seas of 9-12 feet (+)
- High surf at local beaches.
- Surf: 8-10 ft
- High rip current risk
- Best advice is to stay out of the water for the rest of this week as higher surf continues.
- Highs will be in the lower 70s this afternoon.
- Only a brief shower is possible on Friday as onshore winds continue.
- The weekend will be dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
- Colorado State University 2026 Atlantic hurricane seasonal outlook released today ~10 am.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few brief showers. Breezy. HIGH: 73
TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. LOW: 59
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Brief shower. 59/77
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 57/79
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/80
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 61/81
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/84
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/86
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