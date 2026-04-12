First Alert Weather: Summer-like temperatures and a worsening drought

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s another beautiful day
- Besides a bit of a breeze at times, this might be one of the nicest weekends of the year in Jax
- Very little changes tonight and Monday
- There will be some patchy fog in the morning, mainly inland and in Southeast Georgia
- While there may be a few more clouds overhead, Monday will still be a mild day
- Rip current risk stays HIGH at the beaches on Monday, thanks to continued onshore winds
- Temperatures gradually warm into the upper 80s and low 90s by late week
- Record highs may be challenged, especially on Thursday and Friday
- The weather pattern stays relatively unchanged through next weekend
- With zero rain in view, it’s likely the already bad drought will get worse the next 2 weeks
- Wildfire danger will also be increasing as the humidity stays low
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Cool. Low: 55
TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Mild. High: 81
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 58/84
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 61/86
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. 62/88 (Record: 90 - 1972)
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 62/90 (Record: 93 - 1967)
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 62/89 (Record: 94 - 1967)
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. 62/89 (Record: 92 - 1995)
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