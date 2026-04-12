First Alert Weather: Summer-like temperatures and a worsening drought

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s another beautiful day

Besides a bit of a breeze at times, this might be one of the nicest weekends of the year in Jax

Very little changes tonight and Monday

There will be some patchy fog in the morning, mainly inland and in Southeast Georgia

While there may be a few more clouds overhead, Monday will still be a mild day

Rip current risk stays HIGH at the beaches on Monday, thanks to continued onshore winds

Temperatures gradually warm into the upper 80s and low 90s by late week

Record highs may be challenged, especially on Thursday and Friday

The weather pattern stays relatively unchanged through next weekend

With zero rain in view, it’s likely the already bad drought will get worse the next 2 weeks

Wildfire danger will also be increasing as the humidity stays low

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Cool. Low: 55

TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Mild. High: 81

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 58/84

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 61/86

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. 62/88 (Record: 90 - 1972)

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 62/90 (Record: 93 - 1967)

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 62/89 (Record: 94 - 1967)

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. 62/89 (Record: 92 - 1995)

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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