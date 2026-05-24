FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer-like through Memorial Day and into next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

All the lingering showers from overnight have moved offshore. It’ll be a warm, dry, and muggy start to Sunday.

Sunday will feature another hot and humid first half of the day with afternoon and evening scattered thunderstorms.

The majority of the activity will be west of I-95. Where thunderstorms develop, they will be slow-moving and produce heavy downpours.

MEMORIAL DAY: Another day with temperatures in the low 90s, feeling closer to 100 when you factor in the humidity. The beaches should remain dry with afternoon thunderstorms developing farther inland Monday.

Heat and humidity are here to stay this upcoming week. It will feel like summer with a few afternoon thunderstorms.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Afternoon scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 91

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few lingering showers. LOW: 71

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few inland storms. HIGH: 90

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few inland storms. 73/90

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few storms. 73/90

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A few storms. 70/91

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few storms. 69/89

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A few storms. 70/89

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Feeling like summer this week First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey is tracking a hot and humid holiday weekend.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️