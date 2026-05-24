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FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer-like through Memorial Day and into next week

By Sarah Cantey
By Sarah Cantey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

  • All the lingering showers from overnight have moved offshore. It’ll be a warm, dry, and muggy start to Sunday. 
  • Sunday will feature another hot and humid first half of the day with afternoon and evening scattered thunderstorms. 
  • The majority of the activity will be west of I-95. Where thunderstorms develop, they will be slow-moving and produce heavy downpours. 
  • MEMORIAL DAY: Another day with temperatures in the low 90s, feeling closer to 100 when you factor in the humidity. The beaches should remain dry with afternoon thunderstorms developing farther inland Monday. 
  • Heat and humidity are here to stay this upcoming week. It will feel like summer with a few afternoon thunderstorms. 

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Afternoon scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 91

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few lingering showers. LOW: 71

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few inland storms. HIGH: 90

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few inland storms. 73/90

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few storms. 73/90

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A few storms. 70/91

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few storms. 69/89

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A few storms. 70/89

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Feeling like summer this week First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey is tracking a hot and humid holiday weekend.

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