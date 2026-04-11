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First Alert Weather: Sunshine and summer-like temperatures in view

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s a beautiful day to start the weekend
  • Temperatures are in the 80s inland, with 70s and onshore winds at the beaches
  • There will be some patchy fog tonight
  • Then tomorrow is another beautiful day
  • Onshore winds stay breezy through Monday
  • A HIGH rip current risk continues at the coast, even though waves aren’t overly high
  • Winds will calm a bit by mid-week
  • The long-range forecast, even through next weekend, has ZERO rain
  • The drought is in a bad spot and it will get worse
  • Wildfire danger will be something to think about next week
  • Temperatures gradually warm up to near 90 degrees by late week
  • It’s great outdoor weather with the pollen going away, but we really need some rain

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog, Cool. Low: 54

TOMORROW: Sunny & Nice. High: 80

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. 58/81

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 61/84

WEDNESDAY: Same thing. 61/86

THURSDAY: And again. 62/88 (Record: 90 - 1972)

FRIDAY: Otra vez. 62/90 (Record: 93 - 1967)

SATURDAY: Yep. 62/89 (Record: 94 - 1967)

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

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