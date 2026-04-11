First Alert Weather: Sunshine and summer-like temperatures in view

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s a beautiful day to start the weekend

Temperatures are in the 80s inland, with 70s and onshore winds at the beaches

There will be some patchy fog tonight

Then tomorrow is another beautiful day

Onshore winds stay breezy through Monday

A HIGH rip current risk continues at the coast, even though waves aren’t overly high

Winds will calm a bit by mid-week

The long-range forecast, even through next weekend, has ZERO rain

The drought is in a bad spot and it will get worse

Wildfire danger will be something to think about next week

Temperatures gradually warm up to near 90 degrees by late week

It’s great outdoor weather with the pollen going away, but we really need some rain

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog, Cool. Low: 54

TOMORROW: Sunny & Nice. High: 80

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. 58/81

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 61/84

WEDNESDAY: Same thing. 61/86

THURSDAY: And again. 62/88 (Record: 90 - 1972)

FRIDAY: Otra vez. 62/90 (Record: 93 - 1967)

SATURDAY: Yep. 62/89 (Record: 94 - 1967)

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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