First Alert Weather: Sunshine and summer-like temperatures in view

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s a beautiful day to start the weekend
- Temperatures are in the 80s inland, with 70s and onshore winds at the beaches
- There will be some patchy fog tonight
- Then tomorrow is another beautiful day
- Onshore winds stay breezy through Monday
- A HIGH rip current risk continues at the coast, even though waves aren’t overly high
- Winds will calm a bit by mid-week
- The long-range forecast, even through next weekend, has ZERO rain
- The drought is in a bad spot and it will get worse
- Wildfire danger will be something to think about next week
- Temperatures gradually warm up to near 90 degrees by late week
- It’s great outdoor weather with the pollen going away, but we really need some rain
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog, Cool. Low: 54
TOMORROW: Sunny & Nice. High: 80
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. 58/81
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 61/84
WEDNESDAY: Same thing. 61/86
THURSDAY: And again. 62/88 (Record: 90 - 1972)
FRIDAY: Otra vez. 62/90 (Record: 93 - 1967)
SATURDAY: Yep. 62/89 (Record: 94 - 1967)
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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
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