First Alert Weather: Thanksgiving and a big cool-down in view

Sunday was another pleasant day with skies becoming sunny

Daytime highs were back in the mid-80s, officially tying the record high of 84

A weak cold front moves through Sunday night

Monday will be slightly cooler but still pleasant

We warm right back up to near record high territory Tuesday-Wednesday

Another cold front moves through on Wednesday, this one stronger

Thanksgiving Day will be around 20 degrees cooler with clearing skies

Mornings get cold, falling down into the 30s and 40s by Friday & the weekend

There is still little to no rain in view

There may be a sprinkle in SE GA as the Wednesday front moves through

Otherwise, it’s still a dry stretch of weather

Tropics:

No active storms and no development is expected the next 5-7 days

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 57

TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny. High: 78

TUE: Partly Sunny & Warm. 60/84 (Record: 85 - 1992)

WED: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Warm. 60/85 (Record: 84 - 1946)

THANKSGIVING: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Cooler. 52/66

FRI: Mostly Sunny & Cool. 39/63

SAT: Partly Sunny. 45/69

SUN: Partly Cloudy. 56/75

