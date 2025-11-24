Local

First Alert Weather: Thanksgiving and a big cool-down in view

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Sunday was another pleasant day with skies becoming sunny
  • Daytime highs were back in the mid-80s, officially tying the record high of 84
  • A weak cold front moves through Sunday night
  • Monday will be slightly cooler but still pleasant
  • We warm right back up to near record high territory Tuesday-Wednesday
  • Another cold front moves through on Wednesday, this one stronger
  • Thanksgiving Day will be around 20 degrees cooler with clearing skies
  • Mornings get cold, falling down into the 30s and 40s by Friday & the weekend
  • There is still little to no rain in view
  • There may be a sprinkle in SE GA as the Wednesday front moves through
  • Otherwise, it’s still a dry stretch of weather 

Tropics:

  • No active storms and no development is expected the next 5-7 days

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 57
  • TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny. High: 78
  • TUE: Partly Sunny & Warm. 60/84 (Record: 85 - 1992)
  • WED: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Warm. 60/85 (Record: 84 - 1946)
  • THANKSGIVING: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Cooler. 52/66
  • FRI: Mostly Sunny & Cool. 39/63
  • SAT: Partly Sunny. 45/69
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy. 56/75

