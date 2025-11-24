First Alert Weather: Thanksgiving and a big cool-down in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Sunday was another pleasant day with skies becoming sunny
- Daytime highs were back in the mid-80s, officially tying the record high of 84
- A weak cold front moves through Sunday night
- Monday will be slightly cooler but still pleasant
- We warm right back up to near record high territory Tuesday-Wednesday
- Another cold front moves through on Wednesday, this one stronger
- Thanksgiving Day will be around 20 degrees cooler with clearing skies
- Mornings get cold, falling down into the 30s and 40s by Friday & the weekend
- There is still little to no rain in view
- There may be a sprinkle in SE GA as the Wednesday front moves through
- Otherwise, it’s still a dry stretch of weather
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Tropics:
- No active storms and no development is expected the next 5-7 days
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 57
- TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny. High: 78
- TUE: Partly Sunny & Warm. 60/84 (Record: 85 - 1992)
- WED: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Warm. 60/85 (Record: 84 - 1946)
- THANKSGIVING: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Cooler. 52/66
- FRI: Mostly Sunny & Cool. 39/63
- SAT: Partly Sunny. 45/69
- SUN: Partly Cloudy. 56/75
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood