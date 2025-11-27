First Alert Weather: Tracking cold nights & the next chance for rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Thanksgiving Day has been cooler than yesterday by 10-20 degrees

Tonight will be cold too, temps tumble down into the 40s and 30s

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of SE GA west of I-95

Jax will drop down near freezing right before sunrise

Friday stays sunny, but it will be cool, same thing on Saturday, with more of a breeze

Rain tries to work its way into the area late Sunday into Monday

Then another front moves through Tuesday, bringing the shot at some more rain

Temps are a little up and down in between these fronts

Tropics:

Nothing. Hurricane season ends on Sunday.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cold, Inland Freezes. Low: 33

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 60

SAT: Patchy AM Frost. Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, A Touch Cool. 39/66

SUN: Partly Sunny. 53/75

MON: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 60/74

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 59/75

WED: Mostly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 50/67

THU: Partly Sunny. 45/70

