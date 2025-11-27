First Alert Weather: Tracking cold nights & the next chance for rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Thanksgiving Day has been cooler than yesterday by 10-20 degrees
- Tonight will be cold too, temps tumble down into the 40s and 30s
- A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of SE GA west of I-95
- Counties west of I-95 and the St. Johns River in NE FL are included as well
- Jax will drop down near freezing right before sunrise
- Friday stays sunny, but it will be cool, same thing on Saturday, with more of a breeze
- Rain tries to work its way into the area late Sunday into Monday
- Then another front moves through Tuesday, bringing the shot at some more rain
- Temps are a little up and down in between these fronts
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Tropics:
- Nothing. Hurricane season ends on Sunday.
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cold, Inland Freezes. Low: 33
- TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 60
- SAT: Patchy AM Frost. Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, A Touch Cool. 39/66
- SUN: Partly Sunny. 53/75
- MON: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 60/74
- TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 59/75
- WED: Mostly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 50/67
- THU: Partly Sunny. 45/70
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood