FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking rain and wind increasing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Monday morning is mainly dry for the AM commute with only an isolated shower.

A cold front is moving through the area early Monday morning.

Scattered showers will redevelop through the day near and north of I-10.

Winds will pick up out of the northeast at 15-20 mph with gusts to 25-30 mph on Monday afternoon, especially along the coast.

Scattered showers will slowly sink south through the late afternoon and evening.

Rain and wind continue overnight and into Tuesday.

Highest rainfall totals over the next 48 hours will be along the coast, especially in St. Johns County.

Rainfall could exceed 1-1.5+ inches through Tuesday.

Winds will be gusting to 40+ mph along the coast Tuesday and Wednesday.

20-30 mph gusts inland

Rough seas/surf up and down the coast for much of this week.

Temperatures held to the upper 60s to lower 70s through Thursday.

Where drought is the worst (toward I-75), rainfall amounts will be the least (less than 0.25″).

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, turning breezy with showers developing. HIGH: 72

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and windy. Scattered showers, especially along the coast. LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers. 58/69

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy with a few showers. 63/70

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. 61/73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 59/77

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 63/79

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/80

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: April 6, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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