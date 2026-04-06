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FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking rain and wind increasing

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

  • Monday morning is mainly dry for the AM commute with only an isolated shower. 
  • A cold front is moving through the area early Monday morning.
  • Scattered showers will redevelop through the day near and north of I-10. 
  • Winds will pick up out of the northeast at 15-20 mph with gusts to 25-30 mph on Monday afternoon, especially along the coast.
  • Scattered showers will slowly sink south through the late afternoon and evening.
  • Rain and wind continue overnight and into Tuesday. 
  • Highest rainfall totals over the next 48 hours will be along the coast, especially in St. Johns County.
    • Rainfall could exceed 1-1.5+ inches through Tuesday.
  • Winds will be gusting to 40+ mph along the coast Tuesday and Wednesday.
    • 20-30 mph gusts inland
  • Rough seas/surf up and down the coast for much of this week.
  • Temperatures held to the upper 60s to lower 70s through Thursday.
  • Where drought is the worst (toward I-75), rainfall amounts will be the least (less than 0.25″).

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, turning breezy with showers developing. HIGH: 72

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and windy. Scattered showers, especially along the coast. LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers. 58/69

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy with a few showers. 63/70

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. 61/73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 59/77

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 63/79

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/80

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: April 6, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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