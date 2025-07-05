FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tropical system offshore to bring a risk of rip currents for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a warm and humid Saturday with a few inland storms, gusty winds, and dangerous beach conditions.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Saturday morning is mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be warm and humid with highs ranging from the middle 80s along the coast to the lower 90s inland.

A few areas of rain are expected with some coastal showers Saturday morning, shifting to inland thunderstorms by the afternoon.

Many locations will see abundant dry time this weekend.

Gusty winds at the beaches and along the St. Johns River are likely, ranging from 15-25 mph.

A high risk of rip currents is in place for the southeast Georgia beaches, with a high-end moderate risk for northeast Florida. Beach-goers are advised to stay out of the water.

Temperatures rise into the middle 90s next week with some drier days.

TROPICS:

Tropical Depression 3 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Chantal later Saturday.

The system will drift north toward the South Carolina coast, moving away from our local area.

The only local impacts associated with TD3/Chantal will be rip currents and gusty winds at the beaches on Saturday.

Take a look at our First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms, shifting inland in the afternoon. Breezy at the beaches. HIGH: 88

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a widely scattered afternoon storm. 74/91

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon storm. 73/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated afternoon storm. 72/95

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/94

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/94

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon storm. 73/93

