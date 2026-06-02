First Alert Weather: Turning cooler and less humid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- A few widely scattered evening showers & t’storms ahead of a cold front will bring brief downpours & gusty winds to a few areas but not all areas of NE Florida. SE Ga. will have a few brief showers early this evening before the front arrives.
- Wednesday will become partly sunny, breezy & much cooler & less humid – it will feel more like mid-spring vs early summer. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s.
- Continued mild temps. under partly sunny skies Thursday-Friday with lows in the 60s – a few 50s well inland west of Highway 301 - & highs 80-85. Swift onshore winds out of the east & northeast will result in a high rip current risk at area beaches.
- Heat & humidity will gradually return over the weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees.
- Chances for scattered afternoon storms will begin to increase early next week.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: A few widely scattered evening showers & storms… clearing late. Low: 70
- WEDNESDAY: Clouds early then partly sunny, breezy & nice. High: 83
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear & pleasant. Low: 62
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & “cool”. High: 83
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 62/85
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 66/88
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hotter more humid. 67/89
- MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot & humid with a widely scattered afternoon t’storm. 68/90
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon t’storms. 70/91
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area