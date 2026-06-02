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First Alert Weather: Turning cooler and less humid

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • A few widely scattered evening showers & t’storms ahead of a cold front will bring brief downpours & gusty winds to a few areas but not all areas of NE Florida.  SE Ga. will have a few brief showers early this evening before the front arrives. 
  • Wednesday will become partly sunny, breezy & much cooler & less humid – it will feel more like mid-spring vs early summer.  Highs will reach the low to mid 80s.
  • Continued mild temps. under partly sunny skies Thursday-Friday with lows in the 60s – a few 50s well inland west of Highway 301 - & highs 80-85.  Swift onshore winds out of the east & northeast will result in a high rip current risk at area beaches.
  • Heat & humidity will gradually return over the weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees.
  • Chances for scattered afternoon storms will begin to increase early next week.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A few widely scattered evening showers & storms… clearing late. Low: 70
  • WEDNESDAY: Clouds early then partly sunny, breezy & nice. High: 83
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear & pleasant.  Low: 62
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & “cool”. High: 83
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 62/85
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 66/88
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hotter more humid. 67/89
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot & humid with a widely scattered afternoon t’storm. 68/90
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon t’storms. 70/91

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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