First Alert Weather: Turning cooler and less humid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

A few widely scattered evening showers & t’storms ahead of a cold front will bring brief downpours & gusty winds to a few areas but not all areas of NE Florida. SE Ga. will have a few brief showers early this evening before the front arrives.

Wednesday will become partly sunny, breezy & much cooler & less humid – it will feel more like mid-spring vs early summer. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s.

Continued mild temps. under partly sunny skies Thursday-Friday with lows in the 60s – a few 50s well inland west of Highway 301 - & highs 80-85. Swift onshore winds out of the east & northeast will result in a high rip current risk at area beaches.

Heat & humidity will gradually return over the weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees.

Chances for scattered afternoon storms will begin to increase early next week.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few widely scattered evening showers & storms… clearing late. Low: 70

A few widely scattered evening showers & storms… clearing late. Low: 70 WEDNESDAY: Clouds early then partly sunny, breezy & nice. High: 83

Clouds early then partly sunny, breezy & nice. High: 83 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear & pleasant. Low: 62

Clear & pleasant. Low: 62 THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & “cool”. High: 83

Partly sunny, breezy & “cool”. High: 83 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 62/85

Partly sunny. 62/85 SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 66/88

Partly sunny. 66/88 SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hotter more humid. 67/89

Partly sunny, hotter more humid. 67/89 MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot & humid with a widely scattered afternoon t’storm. 68/90

Partly sunny, hot & humid with a widely scattered afternoon t’storm. 68/90 TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon t’storms. 70/91

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