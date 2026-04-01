First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm with Easter in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Tuesday was warm & breezy, but nice day

The weather pattern doesn’t change a whole lot the next several days

Daytime highs will be well above average in the 80s

Onshore winds will keep rough conditions at the beach

We can’t rule out an isolated shower, mainly inland each day

Most spots will not see rain

This pattern rolls right through Easter Sunday

A cold front moves in next Monday, bringing some rain

Some long-range forecasts stall the front through Tuesday

The stalled front setup would mean another shot at rain on Tuesday

Regardless of the rain, it will be cooler to start next week

Pollen counts are trending downward but we still desperately need rain to help the drought

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mild. Low: 60

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Isolated Shower. High: 84

THU: Partly Sunny, Iso. Shower. 60/82

FRI: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Shower. 62/83

SAT: Partly Sunny, Iso. Shower. 64/86

EASTER SUN: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Shower. 64/86

MON: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 65/75

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 58/72

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Tuesday, March 31

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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