First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm with Easter in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Tuesday was warm & breezy, but nice day
- The weather pattern doesn’t change a whole lot the next several days
- Daytime highs will be well above average in the 80s
- Onshore winds will keep rough conditions at the beach
- We can’t rule out an isolated shower, mainly inland each day
- Most spots will not see rain
- This pattern rolls right through Easter Sunday
- A cold front moves in next Monday, bringing some rain
- Some long-range forecasts stall the front through Tuesday
- The stalled front setup would mean another shot at rain on Tuesday
- Regardless of the rain, it will be cooler to start next week
- Pollen counts are trending downward but we still desperately need rain to help the drought
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mild. Low: 60
- TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Isolated Shower. High: 84
- THU: Partly Sunny, Iso. Shower. 60/82
- FRI: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Shower. 62/83
- SAT: Partly Sunny, Iso. Shower. 64/86
- EASTER SUN: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Shower. 64/86
- MON: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 65/75
- TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 58/72
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area