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First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm with Easter in view

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Tuesday was warm & breezy, but nice day
  • The weather pattern doesn’t change a whole lot the next several days
  • Daytime highs will be well above average in the 80s
  • Onshore winds will keep rough conditions at the beach
  • We can’t rule out an isolated shower, mainly inland each day
  • Most spots will not see rain
  • This pattern rolls right through Easter Sunday
  • A cold front moves in next Monday, bringing some rain
  • Some long-range forecasts stall the front through Tuesday
  • The stalled front setup would mean another shot at rain on Tuesday
  • Regardless of the rain, it will be cooler to start next week
  • Pollen counts are trending downward but we still desperately need rain to help the drought

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Mild. Low: 60
  • TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Isolated Shower. High: 84
  • THU: Partly Sunny, Iso. Shower. 60/82
  • FRI: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Shower. 62/83
  • SAT: Partly Sunny, Iso. Shower. 64/86
  • EASTER SUN: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Shower. 64/86 
  • MON: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 65/75
  • TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 58/72

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Tuesday, March 31

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

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