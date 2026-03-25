First Alert Weather: Up and down temperatures continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is cool with temperatures in the 50s and 60s under overcast skies and some light showers/patchy drizzle.
- Clouds will be stubborn for much of the day, with periodic drizzle/light rain continuing.
- Highs will be able to warm into the 70s well inland today, but the coastal communities will stay cooler in the 60s.
- Some sunshine returns Thursday with warmer temperatures close to 80 inland and around 70 at the coast.
- Even hotter Friday with near record highs inland during the afternoon.
- Another push of onshore winds this weekend will bring mostly cloudy skies, gusty cool winds, and occasional drizzle to the area.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, some drizzle/light rain. HIGH: 69 (cooler beaches, warmer well inland)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 57
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 57/79
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm. 59/88 (Record: 90 - 2023)
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, windy, and cooler. Some drizzle. 61/70
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. 54/73 (60s at beaches)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 54/74
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 56/83
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