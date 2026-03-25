First Alert Weather: Up and down temperatures continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is cool with temperatures in the 50s and 60s under overcast skies and some light showers/patchy drizzle.

Clouds will be stubborn for much of the day, with periodic drizzle/light rain continuing.

Highs will be able to warm into the 70s well inland today, but the coastal communities will stay cooler in the 60s.

Some sunshine returns Thursday with warmer temperatures close to 80 inland and around 70 at the coast.

Even hotter Friday with near record highs inland during the afternoon.

Another push of onshore winds this weekend will bring mostly cloudy skies, gusty cool winds, and occasional drizzle to the area.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, some drizzle/light rain. HIGH: 69 (cooler beaches, warmer well inland)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 57/79

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm. 59/88 (Record: 90 - 2023)

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, windy, and cooler. Some drizzle. 61/70

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. 54/73 (60s at beaches)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 54/74

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 56/83

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