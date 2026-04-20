First Alert Weather: Very high wildfire risk continues through this week with no widespread anytime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Breezy into this evening in what will be a very cool but nice night with lows in the 40s inland to the 50s near the coast.

This week will be warm & dry, so the very high wildfire risk will continue. Highs will slowly warm from near 80 Tuesday to the mid 80s by Friday, then into the upper 80s over the weekend. Lows will slowly warm up too, with higher humidity by the weekend.

While an isolated shower may develop near the sea breeze over the weekend, no widespread soaking rains are in the foreseeable future.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & cool. High: 47

Mostly clear & cool. High: 47 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & warm with low humidity. High: 81

Mostly sunny & warm with low humidity. High: 81 TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. High: 52

Partly cloudy. High: 52 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 81

Partly sunny. High: 81 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 55/82

Partly sunny. 55/82 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 56/84

Partly sunny. 56/84 SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 59/88

Partly sunny. 59/88 SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 61/88

Partly sunny. 61/88 MONDAY: Partly sunny. 63/87

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast