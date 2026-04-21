Local

First Alert Weather: Very high wildfire risk continues with slowly warming temps.

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A very high wildfire danger will continue, otherwise nice weather with cool temps. tonight dropping into the 40s well inland to the 50s near/east of I-95.  There will be areas of smoke, which may cause low visibilities in spots that are closest to the fires.
  • Sun & dry Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 80s.
  • The weekend will be warm & partly sunny.  There may be a few isolated to widely scattered showers – best chance across SE Ga., but a widespread soaker is not expected.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Mostly clear & cool, areas of smoke. Low: 52
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 81
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 55
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny.  High: 82
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 55/84
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 59/88
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 61/88
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 63/87
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/88

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

0

Most Read