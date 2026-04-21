First Alert Weather: Very high wildfire risk continues with slowly warming temps.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A very high wildfire danger will continue, otherwise nice weather with cool temps. tonight dropping into the 40s well inland to the 50s near/east of I-95. There will be areas of smoke, which may cause low visibilities in spots that are closest to the fires.

Sun & dry Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 80s.

The weekend will be warm & partly sunny. There may be a few isolated to widely scattered showers – best chance across SE Ga., but a widespread soaker is not expected.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & cool, areas of smoke. Low: 52

Mostly clear & cool, areas of smoke. Low: 52 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 81

Partly sunny. High: 81 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 55

Mostly clear. Low: 55 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 82

Partly sunny. High: 82 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 55/84

Partly sunny. 55/84 SATURDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 59/88

Partly sunny, isolated shower. 59/88 SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 61/88

Partly sunny, isolated shower. 61/88 MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 63/87

Partly sunny, isolated shower. 63/87 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/88

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