First Alert Weather: Very high wildfire risk continues with slowly warming temps.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A very high wildfire danger will continue, otherwise nice weather with cool temps. tonight dropping into the 40s well inland to the 50s near/east of I-95. There will be areas of smoke, which may cause low visibilities in spots that are closest to the fires.
- Sun & dry Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 80s.
- The weekend will be warm & partly sunny. There may be a few isolated to widely scattered showers – best chance across SE Ga., but a widespread soaker is not expected.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly clear & cool, areas of smoke. Low: 52
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 81
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 55
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 82
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 55/84
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 59/88
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 61/88
- MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 63/87
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/88
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area