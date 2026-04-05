FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very warm Easter with some late-day rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Sunday morning is mild with temperatures in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be very warm on Sunday, rising to the upper 80s/near 90.

There will be abundant dry time on Sunday, but some mid-late afternoon rain is expected.

Coverage of rain will be greatest east of Highway 301 to the beaches, where a few showers/embedded thunderstorms or two are possible.

A cold front will pass through the area late Sunday night and slow down through Monday.

This front will keep clouds, cooler temperatures, gusty onshore winds, and a few showers over our area at times Monday and Tuesday.

Stronger onshore winds continue for Wednesday, keeping rough seas/surf up and down the coast for much of next week.

Beneficial rain is expected for much of northeast Florida, especially toward the coast.

Where drought is the worst (toward I-75), predicted rainfall amounts are the least (less than 0.25″).

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. A few afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 87

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 65

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers. 65/72

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. 58/69

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy with a brief coastal shower. 60/70

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower. 58/73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy 59/77

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. 63/79

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Easter Sunday 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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