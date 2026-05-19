First Alert Weather: Very warm, mostly dry week, high rip current risk at area beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
Warm temps. with only isolated showers through Thursday, with most areas staying dry. Highs ranging from the low 80s at the beaches to near 90 inland.
- A slight uptick in showers & a few storms Friday into Saturday & Sunday but still low coverage of any rainfall with the best chance for a shower near the coast in the morning then more inland in the afternoon. Still – many areas will stay dry.
- Memorial Day will be seasonally warm & humid with only an isolated shower or storm. Highs from Friday through the holiday weekend will continue to range from 80-85 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
- There will be a moderate to high rip current risk at area beaches through Memorial Day. Always swim with a buddy & as close to a lifeguard as possible.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 68
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower. High: 90
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 69
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 91
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 69/90
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a scattered afternoon storm. 70/90
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a scattered afternoon storm. 71/91
- MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny, an afternoon storm. 71/90
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon storm. 70/90
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area