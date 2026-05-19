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First Alert Weather: Very warm, mostly dry week, high rip current risk at area beaches

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Warm temps. with only isolated showers through Thursday, with most areas staying dry. Highs ranging from the low 80s at the beaches to near 90 inland.

  • A slight uptick in showers & a few storms Friday into Saturday & Sunday but still low coverage of any rainfall with the best chance for a shower near the coast in the morning then more inland in the afternoon.  Still – many areas will stay dry.
  • Memorial Day will be seasonally warm & humid with only an isolated shower or storm.  Highs from Friday through the holiday weekend will continue to range from 80-85 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
  • There will be a moderate to high rip current risk at area beaches through Memorial Day. Always swim with a buddy & as close to a lifeguard as possible.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 68
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower. High: 90
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy.  Low: 69
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 91
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 69/90
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a scattered afternoon storm. 70/90
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a scattered afternoon storm. 71/91
  • MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny, an afternoon storm. 71/90
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon storm. 70/90

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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