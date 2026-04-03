First Alert Weather: Very warm weekend, cooler next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A very warm weekend ahead with highs in the 80s. Only an isolated shower, but mostly dry Saturday. A better chance for at least a few scattered afternoon/early evening showers & storms Sunday, but much of Easter Day will be dry. The beaches will be warm too, but a sea breeze late Saturday will dip temps. a bit – into the 70s. Offshore winds on Sunday will allow for temps. to reach into the 80s. Sunrise Sunday will be mostly clear with temps. in the 60s.

Cooler next week with winds out of the northeast along with a few showers moving off the Atlantic from time to time.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Widely scattered showers & storms Lake City to Waycross, otherwise mostly clear overnight. Low: 64

Widely scattered showers & storms Lake City to Waycross, otherwise mostly clear overnight. Low: 64 SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower. High: 86

Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower. High: 86 SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64

Partly cloudy. Low: 64 SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, very warm… a few afternoon/evening showers, a t’storm. High: 87

Partly sunny, breezy, very warm… a few afternoon/evening showers, a t’storm. High: 87 MONDAY: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a few showers. 65/75

Mostly cloudy & cooler with a few showers. 65/75 TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, a few showers. 58/72

Mostly cloudy, breezy, a few showers. 58/72 WEDNESDAY: Windy, partly cloudy with a brief shower. 57/70

Windy, partly cloudy with a brief shower. 57/70 THURSDAY: Breezy, partly cloudy with a brief shower. 58/73

Breezy, partly cloudy with a brief shower. 58/73 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 56/77

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

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