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First Alert Weather: Very warm weekend, cooler next week

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A very warm weekend ahead with highs in the 80s.  Only an isolated shower, but mostly dry Saturday.  A better chance for at least a few scattered afternoon/early evening showers & storms Sunday, but much of Easter Day will be dry.  The beaches will be warm too, but a sea breeze late Saturday will dip temps. a bit – into the 70s.  Offshore winds on Sunday will allow for temps. to reach into the 80s. Sunrise Sunday will be mostly clear with temps. in the 60s.
  • Cooler next week with winds out of the northeast along with a few showers moving off the Atlantic from time to time.

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