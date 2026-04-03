First Alert Weather: Very warm weekend, cooler next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A very warm weekend ahead with highs in the 80s. Only an isolated shower, but mostly dry Saturday. A better chance for at least a few scattered afternoon/early evening showers & storms Sunday, but much of Easter Day will be dry. The beaches will be warm too, but a sea breeze late Saturday will dip temps. a bit – into the 70s. Offshore winds on Sunday will allow for temps. to reach into the 80s. Sunrise Sunday will be mostly clear with temps. in the 60s.
- Cooler next week with winds out of the northeast along with a few showers moving off the Atlantic from time to time.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Widely scattered showers & storms Lake City to Waycross, otherwise mostly clear overnight. Low: 64
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower. High: 86
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, very warm… a few afternoon/evening showers, a t’storm. High: 87
- MONDAY: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a few showers. 65/75
- TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, a few showers. 58/72
- WEDNESDAY: Windy, partly cloudy with a brief shower. 57/70
- THURSDAY: Breezy, partly cloudy with a brief shower. 58/73
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 56/77
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area