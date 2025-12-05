First Alert Weather: Warm afternoon with a few showers, Weekend rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s.

Tracking a few showers developing this afternoon in NE Florida and SE Georgia.

Some heavy downpours in Georgia possible.



A few showers linger into this evening.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees in NE Florida and in the 60s in SE Georgia.

A few showers are likely on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Plenty of dry hours

Sunday looks wet with periods of rain.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. A few showers developing today. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Cloudy, a few showers. 59/67

SUNDAY: Rain. 57/67

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A brief shower. 49/63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/59

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 39/67

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/69

