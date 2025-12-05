First Alert Weather: Warm afternoon with a few showers, Weekend rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s.
- Tracking a few showers developing this afternoon in NE Florida and SE Georgia.
- Some heavy downpours in Georgia possible.
- A few showers linger into this evening.
- Highs today will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees in NE Florida and in the 60s in SE Georgia.
- A few showers are likely on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
- Plenty of dry hours
- Sunday looks wet with periods of rain.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. A few showers developing today. HIGH: 79
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. LOW: 59
SATURDAY: Cloudy, a few showers. 59/67
SUNDAY: Rain. 57/67
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A brief shower. 49/63
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/59
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 39/67
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/69
