First Alert Weather: Warm but nice weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is comfortable with temperatures in the 60s inland and 70s along the coast under partly cloudy skies.

Today will be dry and very warm with lots of sun. Highs will be near 90.

Another nice day for Sunday with a mild morning in the upper 60s and a hot afternoon in the upper 80s/low 90s.

Heat and humidity will gradually build across our region into next week, but with limited opportunity for rain.

Dry days are expected through Tuesday, then only isolated coverage of a shower/storm through the end of next week.

Feels like temperatures late week will exceed 100°F.

Though there has been some recent drought improvement, we are still very dry, and there is still an elevated risk of wildfires.

TROPICS:

No active storms and no areas of concern.

Quiet tropics but watching the Gulf/Caribbean into mid-June First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking the tropics.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. 67/89

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 71/90

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid, breezy. 73/88

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 70/88

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, isolated shower/storm. 71/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, isolated shower/storm. 72/92

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Saturday, June 6, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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