First Alert Weather: Warm but nice weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is comfortable with temperatures in the 60s inland and 70s along the coast under partly cloudy skies.
- Today will be dry and very warm with lots of sun. Highs will be near 90.
- Another nice day for Sunday with a mild morning in the upper 60s and a hot afternoon in the upper 80s/low 90s.
- Heat and humidity will gradually build across our region into next week, but with limited opportunity for rain.
- Dry days are expected through Tuesday, then only isolated coverage of a shower/storm through the end of next week.
- Feels like temperatures late week will exceed 100°F.
- Though there has been some recent drought improvement, we are still very dry, and there is still an elevated risk of wildfires.
TROPICS:
- No active storms and no areas of concern.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. HIGH: 88
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. LOW: 67
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. 67/89
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 71/90
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid, breezy. 73/88
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 70/88
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, isolated shower/storm. 71/92
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, isolated shower/storm. 72/92
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