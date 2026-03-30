First Alert Weather: Warmer afternoons return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking temperatures in the 50s inland and 60s along the coast.
- Onshore winds will remain today out of the east at 10-15 mph.
- An isolated shower is possible today. Most neighborhoods won’t see rain.
- Highs today in the mid to upper 70s. Lower 70s along the coast.
- We return to the 80s tomorrow and through Easter Sunday.
- A few isolated showers are possible each afternoon.
TODAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. HIGH: 77 (low 70s at the beaches)
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy inland fog. LOW: 59
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, isolated inland shower. 59/80
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon shower. 60/84
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon shower. 60/85
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon shower. 62/86
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, isolated afternoon shower. 64/86
EASTER SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon shower. 64/87
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