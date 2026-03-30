First Alert Weather: Warmer afternoons return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking temperatures in the 50s inland and 60s along the coast.

Onshore winds will remain today out of the east at 10-15 mph.

An isolated shower is possible today. Most neighborhoods won’t see rain.

Highs today in the mid to upper 70s. Lower 70s along the coast.

We return to the 80s tomorrow and through Easter Sunday.

A few isolated showers are possible each afternoon.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. HIGH: 77 (low 70s at the beaches)

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy inland fog. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, isolated inland shower. 59/80

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon shower. 60/84

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon shower. 60/85

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon shower. 62/86

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, isolated afternoon shower. 64/86

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon shower. 64/87

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