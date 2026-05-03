First Alert Weather: Warming days and some more rain in view

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- What a beautiful day today with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s!
- Tonight stays clear and a bit cool
- A warming trend starts tomorrow as we’re right back in the 80s
- Then we’re right back into the 90s Wednesday and Thursday
- The humidity stays down the next few days
- Wildfire danger will creep up again as we dry out
- A few showers move in with a storm system on Thursday
- The best chance for rain on Thursday looks to be in SE GA
- An isolated shower lingers Friday and Saturday
This storm system later this week doesn’t look as wet as the rain we just saw yesterday
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Low: 50
TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny. High: 82
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 55/86
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. 64/90
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 67/92
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 65/83
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 62/86
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. 65/88
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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
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