First Alert Weather: Warming days and some more rain in view

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

What a beautiful day today with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s!

Tonight stays clear and a bit cool

A warming trend starts tomorrow as we’re right back in the 80s

Then we’re right back into the 90s Wednesday and Thursday

The humidity stays down the next few days

Wildfire danger will creep up again as we dry out

A few showers move in with a storm system on Thursday

The best chance for rain on Thursday looks to be in SE GA

An isolated shower lingers Friday and Saturday

This storm system later this week doesn’t look as wet as the rain we just saw yesterday

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Low: 50

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny. High: 82

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 55/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. 64/90

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 67/92

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 65/83

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 62/86

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. 65/88

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️