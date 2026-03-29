First Alert Weather: A warming trend for the upcoming workweek

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Still windy into this evening with a few light showers mainly south of Jacksonville.
- The week ahead will feature a warming trend along with an increase in humidity.
- There will be a few brief showers that develop inland each day, but significant widespread rain is not expected.
- Highs will be in the 80s (cooler at the beaches) with lows in the 50s & 60s.
- Easter weekend will be very warm and rather humid with an isolated shower or two.
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TONIGHT: Brief evening showers south of Jax; mostly cloudy. Low: 60
MONDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with a few brief inland showers. High: 77
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. High: 83
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, rather humid; isolated inland shower. 60/84
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon shower. 60/85
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 62/86
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 64/86
EASTER DAY: Partly cloudy, very warm; isolated afternoon shower. 64/87
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