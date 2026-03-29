First Alert Weather: A warming trend for the upcoming workweek

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Still windy into this evening with a few light showers mainly south of Jacksonville.

The week ahead will feature a warming trend along with an increase in humidity.

There will be a few brief showers that develop inland each day, but significant widespread rain is not expected.

expected. Highs will be in the 80s (cooler at the beaches) with lows in the 50s & 60s.

Easter weekend will be very warm and rather humid with an isolated shower or two.

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TONIGHT: Brief evening showers south of Jax; mostly cloudy. Low: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with a few brief inland showers. High: 77

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. High: 83

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, rather humid; isolated inland shower. 60/84

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon shower. 60/85

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 62/86

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 64/86

EASTER DAY: Partly cloudy, very warm; isolated afternoon shower. 64/87

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