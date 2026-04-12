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FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming trend with dry days

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

  • Sunday morning is chilly with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s in southeast Georgia to the 50s in northeast Florida.
  • Patchy fog is possible through sunrise.
  • Temperatures will quickly warm on Sunday into the middle 80s inland and upper 70s along the coast.
  • Onshore winds will continue to pose an elevated risk for rip currents at all local beaches.
  • The next 7+ days are completely dry and increasingly warm.
  • The ongoing drought will worsen, and the wildfire threat will increase.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 80

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, some fog late. LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 58/81

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/84

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/86

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/88 (Record: 90 - 1972)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/90 (Record: 93 - 1967)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/89 (Record: 94 - 1967)

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Sunday, April 12, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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