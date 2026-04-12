FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming trend with dry days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Sunday morning is chilly with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s in southeast Georgia to the 50s in northeast Florida.
- Patchy fog is possible through sunrise.
- Temperatures will quickly warm on Sunday into the middle 80s inland and upper 70s along the coast.
- Onshore winds will continue to pose an elevated risk for rip currents at all local beaches.
- The next 7+ days are completely dry and increasingly warm.
- The ongoing drought will worsen, and the wildfire threat will increase.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 80
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, some fog late. LOW: 58
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 58/81
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/84
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/86
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/88 (Record: 90 - 1972)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/90 (Record: 93 - 1967)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/89 (Record: 94 - 1967)
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