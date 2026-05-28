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First Alert Weather: Wetter weather pattern has arrived

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • Scattered showers & storms will continue into this evening with heavy downpours, frequent lightning & gusty winds for some areas.
  • Waves of showers & storms will move across the area Friday through the weekend, especially in the afternoon & evening.  Rainfall coverage will be 100% with amounts averaging 1-3” but locally 4”+.
  • There will be a tendency for the rain to shift more inland again by later Sunday.  Then rain becomes more scattered Monday & especially Tuesday through Thursday of next week.
  • Temps. will be very warm with high humidity through the weekend with highs in the 80s & lows in the low 70s.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A few evening showers & storms… mostly cloudy & muggy. Low: 72
  • FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 89
  • FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers/storms… mostly cloudy.  Low: 70
  • SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. High: 88
  • SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers/storms. 71/86
  • MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers, scattered storms. 70/85
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. 70/89
  • WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers & storms. 70/89
  • THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers & storms. 71/89

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LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

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