First Alert Weather: Wetter weather pattern has arrived

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Scattered showers & storms will continue into this evening with heavy downpours, frequent lightning & gusty winds for some areas.
- Waves of showers & storms will move across the area Friday through the weekend, especially in the afternoon & evening. Rainfall coverage will be 100% with amounts averaging 1-3” but locally 4”+.
- There will be a tendency for the rain to shift more inland again by later Sunday. Then rain becomes more scattered Monday & especially Tuesday through Thursday of next week.
- Temps. will be very warm with high humidity through the weekend with highs in the 80s & lows in the low 70s.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: A few evening showers & storms… mostly cloudy & muggy. Low: 72
- FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 89
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers/storms… mostly cloudy. Low: 70
- SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. High: 88
- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers/storms. 71/86
- MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers, scattered storms. 70/85
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. 70/89
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers & storms. 70/89
- THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers & storms. 71/89
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area