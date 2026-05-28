First Alert Weather: Wetter weather pattern has arrived

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Scattered showers & storms will continue into this evening with heavy downpours, frequent lightning & gusty winds for some areas.

Waves of showers & storms will move across the area Friday through the weekend, especially in the afternoon & evening. Rainfall coverage will be 100% with amounts averaging 1-3” but locally 4”+.

There will be a tendency for the rain to shift more inland again by later Sunday. Then rain becomes more scattered Monday & especially Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

Temps. will be very warm with high humidity through the weekend with highs in the 80s & lows in the low 70s.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few evening showers & storms… mostly cloudy & muggy. Low: 72

A few evening showers & storms… mostly cloudy & muggy. Low: 72 FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 89

Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 89 FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers/storms… mostly cloudy. Low: 70

Scattered evening showers/storms… mostly cloudy. Low: 70 SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. High: 88

Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. High: 88 SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers/storms. 71/86

Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers/storms. 71/86 MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers, scattered storms. 70/85

Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers, scattered storms. 70/85 TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. 70/89

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. 70/89 WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers & storms. 70/89

Mostly cloudy with a few showers & storms. 70/89 THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers & storms. 71/89

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