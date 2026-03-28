First Alert Weather: Windy & chilly with some drizzle & mist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- The windy, colder weather has arrived & will to a chilly night with some mist at times & temps. in the 50s. Wind gusts near 40 mph at the beaches/near the St. Johns River… 20-30 mph inland.
- Sunday will still be windy & rather cool with plenty of clouds & highs only 60-65 at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
- A warming trend next week with increasing humidity will lead to isolated showers each day but a widespread soaker does not look to be in the cards. Highs in the mid to upper 70s on Monday will warm into the 80s the rest of the week.
- Easter weekend looks very warm & rather humid.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy & chilly with some mist & drizzle at times. Low: 57
- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy & windy. High: 70… 60-65 @ beaches.
- SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy with an isolated shower. High: 77
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, more humid… isolated inland shower. 59/83
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy… isolated afternoon shower. 60/84
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 60/85
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 62/86
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 64/86
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area